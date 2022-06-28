Smokey hallway, broken glass: watch videos of Santa Casa de BH during fire | Minas Gerais

- Firefighters fight fire at Santa Casa in Belo Horizonte; hospital is evacuated
In another situation, employees try to remove patients from the place while smoke fills the space.
Smoke took over one of the areas of Santa Casa — Photo: Social Networks / Disclosure
Outside, whoever passed by the place, caught the moment when windows were broken in the health unit. Due to the fire, patients were taken to the street on stretchers and wheelchairs.
During a fire at Santa Casa de BH, windows were broken
“When the fire starts, people get very excited. Some were sucking in soot and ended up breaking the windows to allow ventilation”, explained Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Fire Department.
The fire mobilized, in addition to the Fire Department, teams from the Military Police, Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and BHTrans.
“This fire started on the 10th floor, where the ICU of this hospital works, and would have been caused, at first, due to a leak of O2 (oxygen) combined with the breakdown, a collapse of certain equipment. Immediately, the teams of the Corps Firefighters fought the fire and evacuated the entire hospital, especially those people who could have been evacuated at that moment.
Fire Department teams are at Santa Casa — Photo: Henrique Campos / TV Globo