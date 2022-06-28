Snoop Dogg praises French fries stand in Rio de Janeiro

Snoop Dogg at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

News summary:

Snoop Dogg praises Marechal’s French fries, in Rio de Janeiro

Rapper published a video buying lunch box at the carioca tent

Artist praised the place by praising the amount of the portion

Snoop Dogg published an unusual video on his social networks that caught the attention of Brazilians. That’s because he showed up buying a portion of Marechal’s potato, a well-known stall in Rio de Janeiro, and praised the place.

On his Instagram profile, the rapper praised Ademar de Barros Moreira, creator of the store, calling him a legend, and advertising the most famous French fries in the Rio de Janeiro capital. “The next time the restaurant is cheap with the portion of fries, show them this”, wrote the artist, noting that he paid R$ 45.00 for a generous lunch box full of potatoes and fried chicken.

The detail is that Marechal’s potato has been a Cultural Heritage of the State of Rio de Janeiro since May this year and has a 33-year tradition on the city’s streets. The tent is located near the Marechal Hermes train station, in the North Zone of Rio.

It is worth mentioning that the publication already has more than 24 million views, 1.6 million likes and more than 30 thousand comments on Instagram. “Marshal uncle Snoop’s potato”, commented singer Ferrugem, a native of Rio de Janeiro. Check out:

