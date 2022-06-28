Snoop Dogg shows the world the abundance of Marechal’s French fries, in Rio

The American rapper Snoop Dogg, 50, published a video on his social networks in which he presents the marechal’s French fries to the world in amazement. A classic of low-rise carioca cuisine, it is sold in a stall by Ademar de Barros, near the Marechal Hermes train station, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The rapper calls Ademar a “legend” and shows images that make it clear that there is no misery there – the largest portion, with additional items such as bacon, pepperoni and chicken, can be close to three kilos.

“Next time the restaurant is cheap with the portion of fries, show it,” reads the text of the rapper’s post. The video already has more than 1 million likes, 35,000 comments and almost 25 million plays on the musician’s page.

The scenes show the portion assembly, with the fries and meats overlapping in an aluminum warmer. After putting it in a bag, the seller still gives a “chorinho” to the customer (as if he needed to) and throws more potato on top of the package.

“He’s the fries king!” announces Snoop excitedly. Last May, Marechal’s potato became a Cultural Heritage Site of the State of Rio de Janeiro. (Folhapress)