Son of elderly couple stabbed to death in Rio says he fought with his ex in front of his parents and asked him to leave the property | Rio de Janeiro

The English teacher and digital influencer Felipe Coelho , son of the elderly couple who were stabbed to death in an apartment in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, stated in a statement to the Civil Police that he had a fight with his ex-boyfriend, and main suspect in the murder, in front of his parents. The discussion took place on Wednesday (22), three days before the crime.

According to Felipe’s account, the naval officer, a frigate captain Cristiano Lacerda40 years old, did not accept the end of the relationship and refused to leave the property that the two shared in Rio de Janeiro.

According to investigations, the two still lived together, despite being in the process of separating. Felipe says that the reason for the end of the relationship was a fight in which Cristiano attacked him, 2 months ago.

Cristiano Lacerda was arrested in the act for the murder of his boyfriend's parents, Geraldo and Oselia.

After the end, Felipe traveled to Fortaleza, where his parents lived, and stayed in the city for a month. Upon returning to Rio, he agreed to stay in the same apartment as Cristiano, until the military found another place to live. According to Felipe, the breakup seemed to be “friendly”.

Alleged attempt to kill ex-wife

In addition to this alleged aggression, Felipe also told investigators that Cristiano had already tried to kill his ex-wife.

In this statement, the English teacher also revealed to the police that her ex-boyfriend was affectionate with her parents during their visit to the city.

The elderly couple, Felipe and Cristiano, have shared an apartment in the South Zone since June 17, when Felipe’s parents arrived to spend a few days with their son.

The couple formed by Geraldo Coelho73 years old, and Osélia Coelho72 years old, was found lifeless on top of a sofa bed, in the living room of the property, in the early hours of last Saturday (25).

According to the preliminary investigation carried out in the couple’s apartment, due to the position of the bodies, Geraldo and Osélia were killed while they slept.

“This is beyond any rationality, beyond any predictability. It is unimaginable. It goes beyond any rationality”, commented Felipe.

“My parents were the sweetest people in the world. My father was an example for me. A man of integrity, of God, very calm. He didn’t hurt anyone. My mother was joy wherever she was, she was joy everywhere, she loved to be funny, to tell jokes. (laughs and cries) She was a woman of God, of prayer, she prayed for her children”, Felipe told RJ2.

Son of the elderly couple who died in an apartment in Jardim Botânico, in the South Zone of Rio, spoke about his parents before leaving for Fortaleza

Main suspect for the crime, Cristiano was found unconscious in the apartment, lying inside the box of the bed box, doped. Police also found a knife with blood, bottles of drink, syringes, prescription drugs and prescriptions in Cristiano’s name. He had a wound on his hand.

The suspect was arrested in the act and taken into custody at the Miguel Couto Hospital, in Gávea. This Monday (27), the Justice converted the arrest in flagrante delicto of the military in preventive detention. Cristiano was transferred to the Marcílio Dias Hospital, from the Navy, where he remains in custody.

“Our entire family is torn apart. We are 3 male children. They were grandparents of 3 grandchildren: one of 6, one of 11 and another of 15”, Felipe told g1.

Messages exchanged after the crime

Last Friday night (24), Cristiano had a crisis of jealousy because Felipe went out alone to a party in Ipanema, also in the South Zone.

Cristiano even sent messages to Felipe asking him to come home, claiming that his mother would be sick.

“I expected to get home and see my mother with the flu, with dizziness, nausea, something. It was the worst day of my life (cries a lot)”, commented Felipe.

At 10:50 pm on Friday, Felipe received the first message from Cristiano that night. In the text, the alert that his mother would be sick. Subsequently, the teacher called the parents, but none of them answered, according to the statement.

A little later, at 11:10 pm, Felipe answered a call from his ex-boyfriend who said: “Your mother is feeling sick, are you going to stay there with your rich friends?”.

At 11:14 pm Cristiano sent a new message: “You better come home you scrotum”.

Also according to his testimony, Felipe arrived home and noticed all the lights off. When he flipped the switch, he saw his parents dead on the living room sofa bed.

At that moment, the teacher became desperate and started screaming for help. According to witnesses, he would have threatened to throw himself from the apartment window, still in shock over the death of his parents.

Soon after, according to the report, Felipe called the police and left the property to wait for the police to arrive.