SP reduces ICMS on gasoline to 18% and projects a drop of R$ 0.48 in the price of a liter of fuel

the governor of Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garciaannounced this Monday, 27th, that the State is immediately applying the reduction of the ICMS gives Gasoline from 25% to 18%, after the president Jair Bolsonaro sanction, on Friday, the ceiling on the collection of state tax on fuels.

Criticizing the presidential veto on financial compensation from the States, Garcia informed that the reduction in the tax on fuel sales represents a loss of revenue, on an annualized basis, of R$ 4.4 billion, which will compromise State investments in strategic areas. , including health and education.

During the announcement in a press conference with the State Secretary of Finance, Felipe Saltoat Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Garcia said that the expectation is for a drop of R$ 0.48, to below R$ 6.50, in the price of gasoline at the pump at stations in São Paulo.

The governor of São Paulo pointed out that, despite the implementation of the maximum tax limit to alleviate the inflation that weighs on families’ income, ICMS was never the villain of fuel prices, but the price policy of the Petrobras.

Citing the state-owned company’s profit margins higher than those of international competitors, Garcia declared that the state-owned company “earns a lot and returns little to the country’s population”. “I hope that Petrobras and the federal government take measures so that we do not see fuel price increases in this country,” said the governor.

Garcia once again defended federal compensation as the best way to ensure that the ICMS ceiling does not compromise the public investment of the States. The São Paulo chief executive noted that, of the total R$ 4.4 billion that São Paulo fails to collect, 30% would go to education and 12% to health.

“We are going to work hard, using the fiscal surplus we had last year, to avoid any reduction in investment this year. But I have no doubt that from 2023 onwards, if the situation continues, we will have less investment in health and education”, declared the governor.