Steam’s Most Wanted Game, The Day Before Uses Help From Unpaid Volunteers

You may not earn anything for creating the game, but this will look great in your portfolio.

Postponed in early May, The Day Before is a zombie survival story that has quickly risen to the list of Steam’s most wanted titles. However, the game has drawn attention for aspects that go beyond its theme: vacancies published by the developer FNTASTIC show that many people who work on the game are not getting paid.

According to the company, she works with two types of volunteers: those who dedicate all their time to the project (and earn a salary for doing so) and those who work part-time. Those who choose the second option do not receive any payment other than the promise of game codes and their name listed in the credits. — the famous “will look great in your portfolio”.

Part-time positions involve areas such as translation and community moderationbut FNTASTIC asks that volunteers also “offer their unique skills to enhance the project or create new special features”. To the site Well Played, the developer of The Day Before says that employees who are not paid “don’t write code” or actively participate in game creation.

Vacancies are advertised as an “opportunity to work for a common cause”

In a video dedicated to explaining its culture of collaboration, FNTASTIC states that volunteer work in their games is a “opportunity to work for a common cause”. According to the developer, “being a volunteer means that every action you take brings a certain pleasure”.

So far, the developer has not released more details about its development process, which is being heavily criticized. Among the unanswered questions is how differentiates between “paid volunteers” and people considered to be studio employees.

The fact that The Day Before uses unpaid labor is also striking when we consider that it aims to be a Triple A quality project, which has funding from publisher Mytona. Announced in 2021, the title was scheduled to arrive on Steam on June 21 of this year, having been delayed shortly before that to March 2023 as a result of a transition to Unreal Engine 5.

