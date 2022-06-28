Substance found in Amazon bacteria could innovate cancer treatment and prevent metastasis

A recent study carried out by a doctoral student at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) reveals that a natural substance produced by a bacterium originating from the Rio Negro, in Amazonas, may be promising in the fight against cancer by preventing metastasis (spreading to other parts of the country). of the body) of colorectal tumor.

For years, scholars have dedicated efforts to understand the role of violacein, produced by the bacterium Chromobacterium violaceum, in the fight against cancer. The university’s laboratory has already studied the action of violacein on various types of cancer, such as leukemia and prostate, pancreas and breast cancers.

Recently, the doctoral student at Unicamp's Biology Institute Patrícia Fernandes de Souza identified the pigment's ability to prevent the worsening of colorectal cancer.





Guided by the biochemistry professor at the Carmen Veríssimo Ferreira-Halder institute, she discovered that violacein has the ability to decrease or block the action of some proteins that allow the Tumor growth, metastasis and resistance to treatment.

“Somehow, violacein ends up turning off metabolic pathways or pathways that are important to keep the tumor alive and, often, keep the tumor aggressive,” says the professor.

The study seeks to identify the main tumor agents that cause the worsening of clinical conditions in order to, in the future, turn them off and provide relevant information for the drug development.









Violacein and colorectal cancer











According to data estimated by the Inca (National Cancer Institute), the second most common type of cancer, both in men and women, is colorectal. Despite this, according to the doctoral student, most patients are asymptomatic and discover the tumor in an advanced stage of the disease, which makes treatment difficult.

With this in mind, the study details, mainly, the pathway that allows a tumor cell to become invasive, a process called epithelium-mesenchyme transition. When she gains this ability, she can invade different locations and migrate to other organscausing the metastasis.

From models that mimic human tumors, called spheroids, the research found that violacein can block this transformation and induce that tumor cell to death by apoptosis — type of elimination that is the most indicated, as it destroys the cell without causing an impacting reaction to the patient, such as an inflammatory response.

In the laboratory, the team used a method — a growth factor, called TGF-β — that stimulated the transformation of the colorectal cancer cell into one with the ability to migrate, that is, with metastatic characteristics. Even in this case, violacein was able to block it.

“We had the idea of ​​mimicking what happens in living beings, because this TGF-β is present in our organism”, explains the doctoral student.





Increased effectiveness of medicines

The research also found that the combination of violacein with the chemotherapeutic 5-fluorouracil, widely used in treatments, improved the action of the drug and decreased the required doses by two to five times.

“We observed that when we treat this cell with violacein and with chemotherapy, a lower dose was needed to be able to observe the effect of inhibiting cell proliferation and also in the impulse of cell death by apoptosis”, explains the professor.





The ability of violacein to induce cell death by apoptosis is also an enabler for the development of chemotherapy. One of the great challenges of treating cancer patients, according to the study’s advisor, is to combine the therapeutic effect with quality of life.

Most chemotherapeutic drugs have strong side effects and reducing doses can mean a reduction in reactions, in addition to an increase in the patient’s quality of life.





next advances

The next advances of the doctoral student’s study will seek to understand in more detail how it works and why violacein causes the decline of proteins associated with metastasis.

The group will also deepen studies on the use of doses and carry out tests with different chemotherapeutic agents. The research line of the university’s laboratory is able to evaluate the metabolic pathways, identify important proteins and the way violacein acts on them. However, in addition to this information, there is a need for more complete models.

The prototypes that have already been used in the study served to support the next big step: O animal test.

“With everything that we have already proven, the next step is to treat animals”, informs visiting professor at the Unicamp Biology Institute Nelson Eduardo Duran.

He adds: “In some cases, we already have preliminary data from the treatment of animals with violacein, which are still being analyzed, but everything indicates that it really works very well.”

Doctors Alessandra Faria, Stefano Clerici, Erica Akagi, professors Giselle Justo (Unifesp) and Hernandes Carvalho (Unicamp) and technical assistants Cláudia Soraggi and Luís Henrique Ribeiro (Unicamp) also contributed to the development of the study. Capes, CNPq and Fapesp funded the research (article published in J Cell Biochem. DOI: 10.1002/jcb.30295).



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis



