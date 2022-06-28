summary of chapters from June 27 to July 2

Advertising Could not load ad

Summary of chapters 79 to 84 of the novel wetlandby Benedito Ruy Barbosa, adapted by Bruno Luperi, which will be shown from June 27 to July 2, at 9 pm, on TV Globo.

Monday, June 27 – Pantanal Chapter 79

Guta ends the relationship with Tadeu. Tadeu asks José Leôncio for forgiveness. Zuleica tells Tenório that Marcelo already knows he is Guta’s brother.

Juma feels alone. The Velho do Rio tries to punish the farmer and the henchmen who set fire to the forest. Trindade says that whoever wins the silver saddle will rule the farm.

Filó convinces Tadeu that he is the son of José Leôncio. Marcelo regrets having helped in the sale of Tenório’s land.

José Leôncio wakes up with a bad feeling. The Velho do Rio agonizes in the form of an anaconda.

Tuesday, June 28 – Pantanal Chapter 80

José Leôncio goes to the chapel to pray. Juma tells José Lucas that she is not yet Jove’s wife. Jove cancels José Leôncio’s purchase of coarse salt.

Marcelo doesn’t agree with Tenório’s way of dealing with business. Irma encourages Gustavo to go in search of his happiness. Tenório argues with Marcelo.

Zefa asks Maria Bruaca to watch the viola at José Leôncio’s farm, in exchange for not telling Tenório that Alcides slept with her mistress.

Marcelo apologizes to his father. José Leoncio scolds Jove. Guta decides to leave the Pantanal, and is surprised to see Marcelo arrive with Tenório.

Wednesday, June 29 – Pantanal Chapter 81

Guta is happy to see Marcelo and decides to stay on the farm. Maria Bruaca doesn’t like Marcelo’s presence in her house.

José Leôncio realizes Tadeu’s jealousy of his father’s closeness to Jove. José Lucas tells Tadeu that he will not compete for the saddle with his brothers.

Tenório is uncomfortable with Maria Bruaca’s attitude towards Marcelo, and asks Maria Bruaca to treat Marcelo with respect.

Filó notes that José Leôncio still harbors a grudge against Mariana. Trindade and Tiberius get into a fight over Irma.

Thursday, June 30th – Pantanal Chapter 82

Alcides finds the intimacy between Guta and Marcelo strange. José Leôncio and Filó receive Mariana, Irma and Zaquieu. Mariana criticizes the fire she saw from the plane.

Filo is bothered by Zaquieu’s exaggerated attention. Juma does not give up living in the tapera, even at the risk of losing Jove.

The Velho do Rio, in the form of an anaconda, escapes from the Animal Rehabilitation Center. Trindade tells Irma that he wants her, and the two end up kissing.

Guta and Marcelo talk about the situation of their families and the fact that they are brothers. The Old Man from Rio looks for Juma asking for help.

Friday, July 1st – Pantanal Chapter 83

The Old Man from Rio tells Juma that she brought him back to life. Mariana tells Irma that she noticed the looks she and Trindade exchanged during the singing.

Guta reveals to Marcelo that their father is a land grabber and suspects that Juma and Alcides know more about Tenório than they do.

Mariana asks Jove if he thinks it’s possible Madeleine is alive. Trindade asks Irma to get a boat for them to be alone, with no one around.

Zuleica is worried about Marcelo. Mariana talks to José Leôncio about Jove’s relationship with Juma.

Saturday, July 2nd – Pantanal Chapter 84

Juma tells Jove that the Old Man from Rio advised her to stay in the tapera, but to have a child. Thaddeus mocks Zaquieu.

Marcelo asks Alcides for information about Juma. Mariana receives a note from Zaquieu saying that she will leave the Pantanal.

José Leoncio tries to reassure Mariana. Mariana reveals to José Leôncio that she is afraid that Jove will choose Juma and give up the family business.

José Leôncio is clear with Mariana, stating that if Jove gives up taking care of the business, one of the other two children will take his place.

