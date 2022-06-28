Tadeu takes a bath in a naked river and flirts crazy

In Pantanal, Tadeu (José Loreto) will snatch Zefa’s (Paula Barbosa) heart once and for all. In the next chapters of the soap opera, shown on Globo, the girl sees her beloved naked, taking a bath in the river. The maid will tremble at the base and won’t be able to hide the shock in front of her crush’s nudity.

continues after advertising

In the coming weeks of Pantanal, Tadeu and Zefa will be closer because of the end of the boy’s relationship with Guta (Julia Dalavia). Tenório’s daughter will be shaken by the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) in the region, even though she believes that the paulista is her half-brother.

In an intimate conversation with the new “friend”, Tadeu tells Zefa that the cattle that appeared in Tenório’s pasture arrived at the same time that some cattle from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm disappeared. He begins to suspect that the villain has stolen some of his father’s animals.

continues after advertising

In the course of the story, Zefa ends up leaving Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) house and takes a job on José Leôncio’s farm. It will be a way for the girl to get closer to her passion, even though she knows that Filó’s son (Dira Paes) still only has eyes for Guta, who doesn’t even want to know about the pawn anymore.

In the chapter that airs next week on July 9, Zefa will be just steps away from temptation. When Tadeu undresses to bathe in the river, she doesn’t make a point of looking away. Closer and closer to perdition, the girl will have even more courage to, later in the story, declare her love for the boy.

continues after advertising

In Pantanal, Tadeu and Zefa stay together at the end

Apparently, Tadeu and Zefa stay together at the end of Pantanal. This is what should happen if Globo’s remake has the same development as the original plot. The telenovela by Bruno Luperi is an adaptation of the text by his grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, which aired on Manchete in 1990. So far, the story has been faithful to the first version.

In addition to Tadeu and Zefa, other couples agree at the end of the original plot: José Leôncio marries Filó, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) has a daughter with Juma (Alanis Guillen), Guta and Marcelo discover that they are not brothers and settle down and Maria Bruaca leaves with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) after he kills Tenório.

continues after advertising

O OnScreen publishes every day the summaries of the chapters, details of the characters, exclusive interviews with the cast and spoiler of the soap opera Pantanal. Check out!