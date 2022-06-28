Tennis player interrupts Wimbledon match to help soccer player | sneakers

On the first day of Wimbledon, the oldest and most traditional tennis tournament in the world, an unusual scene caught attention on court 18. The match between the British Jodie Burrage and the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko was interrupted at the beginning of the second set after a ball keeper fell ill.

Seeing the situation, Jodie showed concern, interrupted the serve and gave the ball boy an isotonic drink. Afterwards, the tennis player even offered sweets that were kindly given by a spectator who was following the match.

– I just reacted like I think anyone would. I passed out a few times. I actually had a panic attack once in the juniors here, so I’ve been where he is. I know a little about how he was feeling, so I just tried to help as much as I could. Hope I helped – said the British tennis player after the match.

After offering the isotonic drink, the tennis player realized that the baller was not reacting so well and needed some food with sugar. At that, someone in the stands shouted, “I’ve got some candy here if you want it.” So, the British woman took the bullets and offered them to the boy, while waiting for medical help, which took approximately 10 minutes.

– He just said he was feeling very weak, he couldn’t really speak. He was very distressing to see. His blood sugar was very low and I just tried to get him some sugar.”