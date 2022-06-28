the desire between Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) is getting stronger. In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, the housewife will take the pawn to have sex in her and her husband’s room, who will be traveling outside the farm. However, before sex, she will make an unusual request to the employee.

“I want to smell his scent, as long as I have co’cê”says Bruaca, asking Alcides to take off his clothes and put on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) pajamas, her husband. “Only wear your shirt… That way you save me the trouble of having to remove the carcasses”he will add, full of malice.

The pawn will be surprised, but will embark on the lover’s sexual fantasy and carry out all her requests in the sequence. Guta’s mother and the employee will put on a play. He will lie on the master’s side of the bed, and the woman will leave the room to pretend to be arriving at the room at that moment.

“I came to serve you, my dear…”, the housewife will say when entering the place. “Your Bruaca will serve you in a way that the Cenum will most forget…”, will complete it. “You’re the boss”, the Paranaense will agree. The scene will be shown later this week.