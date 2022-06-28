The $1 Billion Movie: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Displaces ‘Doctor Strange’ and Is Now the Highest Grossing Movie of 2022

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passed the $1 billion mark at the box office and became the most commercially successful film of 2022.

The most successful film in the career of Tom Cruise, who in early July will turn 60 years of age, thus surpassed ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

According to Variety, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ made $1.006 billion after 31 days of filming around the world.

In second place, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ raised $947 million.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ became Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit last week when it surpassed ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, which raised $792 million.

Why the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is due

The sequel to ‘Top Gun: Wild Aces’ has received critical and public acclaim.

According to Variety, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has benefited from both critical reception and word-of-mouth.

Tom Cruise’s latest film brings the actor back in the role of Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, now teaching a new generation of fighter jet pilots.

In addition to the visual effects and dizzying flights, the film also captivates audiences nostalgic for the iconic 1980s film.

Although it reached the billion dollar figure, the sequel to ‘Indomitable Aces’ is still far behind the highest-grossing film since the beginning of the pandemic. ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ (2021) made $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

‘Top Gun: Maverick is the target of legal action

Success at the box office did not come without setbacks.

The family of the author whose article inspired the original 1986 film “Top Gun” is suing Paramount Pictures for alleged copyright infringement.

By way of compensation, Ehud Yonay’s heirs want a share of the box office.

*With information from Variety and the Guardian.