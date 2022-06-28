“The gringos love Lula”, says BTG partner

Daniel Motta, partner and portfolio manager at BTG Pactual, during an event promoted by Nord Research and sponsored by BTG Pactual this Saturday (25/06), stated that “gringos love Lula”.

The specialist spoke at the panel on global inflation and rising interest rates along with Carlos Woelz, founding partner of Kapitalo, and Luiz Parreiras, partner of Verde Asset.

The manager sees the PT candidate with more chances of winning, which would not scare foreign investors. “It’s not that the gringos like Lula, the gringos love Lula”, says the BTG specialist.

Recession in the USA

When it comes to the US market, Woelz, from Kapitalo, sees it as inevitable and practically ‘impossible’ not to have a US recession. The expert explains that he expects the Federal Reserve (BC) to raise interest rates above expectations to contain the high inflation of recent decades. In addition, the number of vacancies in the American job market makes the scenario even more complicated from a monetary point of view.

Motta also sees a recession as almost ‘certain’. In his view, the Fed and other central banks will have to go ‘over the top’ to reach the inflation target. “It’s naive to think that we’re going to get back to the goal without putting growth down. The recession is almost as given,” he stated.

