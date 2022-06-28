‘The worst inflation in Brazil is over’, says Central Bank president

Roberto Campos Neto says that the institution’s tools are capable of dealing with the problem and that much of the work has already been done

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Roberto Campos Neto showed the Central Bank’s concern with inflation



the president of Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Netosaid this Monday, 27th, that the worst of inflation in Brazil has already passed, during participation in the X Lisbon Legal Forum. “We still have in Brazil an acceleration component [de inflação]. The last two numbers were, for the first time, within the expectation, we think that the worst of inflation in Brazil is over. We have some measures being designed by the government, which we still need to understand what the effect will be on the inflationary process”, commented Campos Neto. “But it is important to say that Brazil made the process in advance, we believe that our tool is capable of stopping the inflationary process and will stop it. We think a lot of the work has already been done,” he added.

Campos Neto highlighted that the inflationary process is worldwide, with problems mainly in the energy and food production sectors, with an effect that has spread to other areas of the economy. “The Central Bank acts in one way if inflation is only in volatile elements and in another way when it is more widespread in the chain. What is being done on the topic of energy and food in the world? Several countries have adopted tax reductions and transfer of resources to the most vulnerable”, he stressed. For the BC president, the situation led to an uncoordinated response from governments, and it is necessary to take into account that the market is the one who produces the essential items, so it is important to help the poorest classes without deviating from market practices.