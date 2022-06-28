“They asked about the knee of…”

One of the big problems in Flamengo season to date are the absences due to injuries. In the midst of the crisis inside and outside the team’s fields, the athletes’ physical condition is one of the guidelines most questioned by the fans. The work of the Gávea Medical Department came into question and the explanations were demanded from Márcio Tannure. Head of the Club’s DM took advantage of a meeting with Mengo’s advisers, this Monday (27), and explained what had happened.

Vitinho, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo, Bruno Henrique, Santos, Pedro and Arrascaeta are just a few casualties that Flamengo suffered in less than a year. Essential players for the starting lineup could not defend Rubro-Negro due to injuries. The defense, for example, was one of the positions that suffered the most from injuries. Problems with the defense were one of the reasons that brought Pablo and Fabrício Bruno to Ninho do Urubu in 2022. However, both players were injured when stepping on the Club and joined the list that still had David Luiz.

Despite the numerous injuries that affect Flamengo, Dr. Marcio Tannure made use of numbers present in the Premier League and argued that casualties due to the accumulation of games are equivalent to the average of the teams faced during the season. The doctor’s explanation was made in front of President Rodolfo Landim, Vice President General Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches and Vice President of Football Marcos Braz. In the midst of the Deliberative Council meeting, a case in the past was recalled.

O Dr. Tannure answered questions regarding Darío Conca’s injury, the Argentine ex-Fluminense who passed through Gávea in 2017. For Rubro-Negro, the midfielder was on the field only twice and accumulated controversies about his physical condition. Earlier, Tannure said that the athlete has already come to Flamengo injured. He also defended that at no time was there reinforcement work with Conca, but recovery treatment.