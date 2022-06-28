Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale reveals deleted scene for being too extreme

To play Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Christian Bale made only one demand, which ended up not being met.

talking to the Screen Rant, Christian Bale says that at some point Thor: Love and Thunder your character would reference the video “come to daddy” by Aphex Twin.

The actor claims he demanded this from the production, and even recorded a scene making the reference, but it had to be deleted because “it was a little too extreme for the PG-13”.

“I had only made one demand, which was to reference Aphex Twin’s “Come to Daddy” video. There’s a character in it that inspired me in regards to Gorr, and I said to Taika, “Here’s the deal, I want to shout it out.” And if you see the video, you will understand what I mean. I said, “I want to give that scream in the movie.” – It says Ballet. “That agreement was not fulfilled. Because it was, again, something that was a little too extreme for the PG-13. The scene could have sent people running to the theaters’ emergency exits. But we filmed her, and she is safe somewhere.” – Complete the actor.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.