To Jin Yong is announced by Lightspeed Studios

Developer Lightspeed Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, has revealed the first gameplay trailer for Code: To Jin Yong. Open world action RPG produced in Unreal Engine 5. The title draws attention for its next-generation graphics and dynamic combat, with emphasis on real-time transitions.

The game is a multimedia expansion of the novels by Jin Yong, an expert writer in the wuxia (“martial arts and chivalry”). In addition to having a strong narrative influence from Chinese traditions, the project should maintain the cinematic appeal and bring choreographed scenes similar to those of great works of the genre, such as “The Tiger and the Dragon”.

Code: To Jin Yong has no announced platforms or release window at this time.

More details about Code: To Jin Yong

Read the game description below (via the official website):

Our first Unreal Engine 5 game is coming! Code: To Jin Yong is an adaptation of the acclaimed martial arts novel series by famous writer Jin Yong. As the first open world game in EU 5 starring the legendary heroes of the boxing world of Jin Yong, the game will be released to players around the world in the near future. Players can freely explore the vast and grand world of martial arts. Keep an eye out for the launch!

