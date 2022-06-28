Train hits stork and destroys several luxury cars in accident

A stork loaded with luxury cars from various brands was involved in a cinematic accident with a train. With the impact, an Audi S5 Cabriolet was thrown several meters ahead. A Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography was also badly damaged. Among the vehicles transported by the truck, there was still a Porsche Cayenne and a BMW X5.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the damage was only material: fortunately, no one was injured. In addition to the luxury cars and the trailer, the locomotive itself was also damaged as a result of the accident: the windshield even broke.

The accident occurred last month in Lantana, Florida, in the United States, and involved a train on Brightline, a high-speed route connecting Miami to West Palm Beach. In certain sections of the railroad, the compositions can reach 200 km/h. The videos were recorded by drivers who were at the scene and realized the danger. However, some images were only published recently.

Another video shows the vehicles after the accident: watch!

Apparently, the truck driver had to stop due to a traffic jam, and the truck ended up blocking the railway line. Apparently, he didn’t quite calculate the space that would be needed for the vehicle itself when crossing the level crossing.

Local media did not reveal more information about the case. However, probably, both the luxury car stork and the train had insurance, which should cover the material damages caused by the accident.

The case serves as an alert for the danger of crossing railway lines. It’s just that trains, especially when they’re loaded, have a lot of mass: precisely because of that, they need a lot of space to come to a complete stop. Therefore, unexpected obstacles on the road almost always result in accidents. It is up to drivers to redouble their attention at railroad crossings.