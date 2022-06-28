Train with 243 passengers derails in the US after hitting a truck; watch videos

Accident happened this Monday, 27, in Missouri; injured in ‘critical condition’, warn authorities

Train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, with at least 243 passengers on board and 12 crew

One train of passengers derailed in a rural area of ​​Mendon, northern Missourius United States, after hitting a garbage truck. The accident happened this Monday, 27, with a train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, with at least 243 passengers on board and 12 crew. According to Amtrak, responsible for the locomotive, a truck was blocking public passage when it was hit. “There are approximately 243 passengers on board with preliminary reports of injuries,” the airline said in a statement, adding that it had dispatched personnel to assist local authorities. At least eight medical helicopters were involved in rescuing the victims, said Lifeflight Eagle’s director of business development, Matt Daugherty, quoted by the Associated Press. According to him, there are several injured and some people in critical condition. On social media, a netizen identified as Dax McDonald said he was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. From the images shared by the passenger, it is possible to see overturned wagons and passengers being removed through windows and side exits next to a corn plantation. The derailment comes a day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a California railroad crossing, leaving three dead.

