Tutor hangs sign to explain why her dog is always on the roof

A golden retriever dog named Huckleberry has become a well-known face in Austin, Texas in the United States.

The animal caught the attention of neighbors by creating the habit of climbing on the roof to take care of the street and neighborhood, reported the news portal Mirror.

The dog is enjoying the sun on top of the house. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

The scene of the dog on top of the roof scares, especially those who don’t know how and why he ended up there. Therefore, after many speculations and concerns on the part of the neighbors, the tutor decided to hang a sign on the gate to explain the pet’s behavior.

The golden is taking care of the street. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

“Huckleberry [que significa mirtilo] is living up to its name and has learned to jump on our backyard roof. We never leave him in the backyard without someone home. He won’t jump unless you lure him with food or a ball! We appreciate his concern, but please don’t knock on our door—we know he’s there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world!” says the sign that accompanies a picture of the mischievous dog.

The explanation board. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

The photo of the plaque was shared on Reddit, of course it attracted thousands of netizens. According to the woman, before the warning, she received 4 to 5 people a day knocking on the door to say that the dog was on the roof.

The dog on top of the house. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

Many netizens were curious about the fact that the dog likes to stay on top of the house. One of them even asked if you can hear the golden walking on the roof.

“Yes, it’s annoying, especially with a baby trying to take a nap. The worst thing is when someone starts waving at him and he runs to the front of the house – I’m surprised all my shingles are still intact.” tutor.

The dog is on the roof. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

But of course the golden personality is too big to attract the eyes of only neighbors, the dog gained an Instagram profile and already has more than 38 thousand followers.

The dog and new sister. (Photo: Instagram/Huckleberry)

He currently has a canine sister named Bluebell, who is obviously learning all the shenanigans.

