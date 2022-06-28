Understand rape accusation by Edi Rock, from Racionais MCs – 06/27/2022 – Illustrated

Last week, sexologist and doula Juliana Thaisa published a series of stories on Instagram, saying she was a victim of rape by Racionais MC’s rapper Edi Rock, in an episode that would have happened last year. The musician denies the allegation.

According to the sexologist, the rape took place at the end of May last year, in her apartment, which is in downtown São Paulo. With reports of what would have happened, she exposed details of her complaint in court, made on June 1 of last year.

In a note, the Secretary of Public Security says that the case was investigated by the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women in the capital.

“The victim testified at the police station and other hearings were taken during the investigation that was reported to the Justice on September 30, 2021, and did not return to the unit for further investigation. After consideration by the Public Ministry, the case was filed. Details must be requested from the competent judicial body.

“At the time, I didn’t expose it to protect my daughter, I was afraid. Not long ago I decided to expose everything, both the violence of the family nucleus and the violence of the rap singer”, said the sexologist, in one of the publications she made in your Instagram, which is now private.

When Thaisa’s complaint came to light, Edi Rock defended herself on Twitter. “About the accusations against me on the networks, it has already been proven by the Justice that it is a lie. The exposed facts made the narrative presented illegitimate and slanderous. My lawyers, aware, took the appropriate measures”, he wrote.

It is worth mentioning that with the filing of the case, the rapper is no longer under investigation and accused status. Still, it is not possible to say that the Justice has proven his innocence.

Days after the case came to light, the two involved gave an interview to Camera Record, a TV Record program, aired this Sunday, and detailed their versions of what would have happened on the date.

Both Thaisa and the musician told the report that they had been exchanging messages of a sexual nature, flirting with each other, before meeting on the night of May 31, at the sexológa’s apartment.

According to Thaisa, during the meeting – which she would have asked to be quick, since her daughter was at home – there was a moment when she started to feel uncomfortable with the rapper’s posture, who was hitting on her, and that’s why I would have said I didn’t want to go any further.

“He put his hands on my breasts, tried to lower my pants. I was holding his face so he wouldn’t kiss me”, said Thaisa.

The rapper, however, denies that he did any sexual act against her will. “She sat on my lap and got close [entre os dois] and interaction between a man and a woman.”

Edi Rock stated that when Thaisa started to refuse the flirtation, he respected her wish and left. Astonishing the revolt of the sexologist, which, according to him, was sudden and unexpected, he decided to call the girl shortly after leaving his home.

The dialogue recording, also shown by Camera Record, shows an argument between the two. In the conversation, he apologizes “if anything happened” and if it was “invasive”. She then responds by saying that he tried to forcefully grab her while her daughter was sleeping.

“At the time [da revolta de Thaisa] I’ve thought of several situations, including traps. Why not? ‘Like this? I don’t understand. What’s happening? Is it being filmed? Is it prank? I didn’t understand a thing,” Rock told the show.

“Flirting is not a free pass for harassment”, said Thaisa. “These conversations here [aponta para papéis com prints dos flertes trocados pelos dois] mean nothing.”

Officially, Thaisa’s complaint was registered by the police as “a possible case of sexual harassment”, not rape.

After investigations, the Public Prosecutor’s Office closed the case, saying that “it is not intended to discredit the word of the solitary victim of a sexual crime, but it cannot be established that his word, alone, guarantees criminal prosecution, doomed to failure”.

THE Sheet got in touch with Juliana Thaisa, who had not responded by the time of publication of this report, and Edi Rock, who declined to comment.