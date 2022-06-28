Understand the illness that led Wesley Safadão to cancel shows at São João







Singer Wesley Safadão canceled shows. Photo: Instagram/@wesleysafadao/Estadão

The singer Wesley Safadão he had to suspend six shows he would do at the São João parties because of recurring back pain. The musician’s press office reported that he had a herniated disc, but underwent a procedure on the morning of this Monday, 27, in São Paulo, and is under observation.

According to orthopedist André Tsai, who presides over the Brazilian Medical College of Acupuncture (CMBA), a herniated disc occurs when one of the discs that support our spine comes out of place. In medicine, even, the term “hernia” means that everything is out of place.

In the specific case that hit singer Wesley Safadão, the pain is a sign that the disc leak may be hitting a nerve. The most common cases are in the lower back, where the pain can radiate down to the legs.

“The pain is so intense that you get stuck, having difficulty making any kind of movement, including breathing,” explains Tsai.

A video of Safadão that circulated on social media even shows the artist being supported by his wife, digital influencer Thyane Dantas, to climb the stairs of the plane.

Damn it !! Singer Wesley naughty, is suffering from back pain. pic.twitter.com/eUhZzCYBYd — 𝕤𝕖𝕓𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕒𝕟 𝕓𝕒𝕣𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕒 (@sebastian_barbs) June 25, 2022

What causes a herniated disc

Spinal discs leaking can be caused by different factors. Trauma, bad posture and even loss of natural hydration of the disc can lead to the loss of its material – water and collagen – out of where it should be.

According to Professor David Nordon, a specialist in pediatric orthopedics, herniated discs are common and the first wear on the spine usually occurs at 15 years of age. However, not all hernias cause pain.

“You can have a weakness in the leg or arm, tingling and change in reflex. In more severe cases, even the decrease in sphincter control, causing loss of urine or difficulty to uninate”, explains Nordon.

How to treat a herniated disc

experts heard by Earth explain that, despite the acute pain, the herniated disc treatment it’s not that long. Orthopedist André Tsai estimates evolution in four weeks, with pain medication, physical therapy and muscle strengthening.

“Acupuncture can also be an ally to the treatment”, he adds.

Orthopedist David Nordon reinforces the importance of muscle strengthening to prevent pain, especially in the core region. This area brings together a group of muscles that go from the hip area to the beginning of the abdomen.

“The stronger your abdominal core, the more it will stabilize the abdomen and, consequently, the spine”, says the doctor.

Nordon also cites the need for weight control to prevent herniated discs. According to him, surgery is only indicated in some cases, such as when there is chronic pain or loss of strength in some limbs.

*With editing by Estela Marques.