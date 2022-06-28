Understand why you shouldn’t give energy drinks to children, as Nicole Bahls did – News

The model Nicole Bahls presented riverside children with energy drink cans on his way through the Parintins Festival, in Amazonas, last weekend. The action reverberated on social networks and many internet users questioned whether the drink is suitable for the pediatric age group.

“I wish I had given soda, something… I only had energy drinks. I filled the kids with energy drinks”, said the model. After the episode, however, Nicole found a market in the area and was able to buy food for the children.

According to Nelson Douglas Ejzenbaum, a pediatrician who is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, children should not drink energy drinks of any kind.

“You don’t give energy to children because of the high doses of caffeine and taurine. We don’t give not only because we don’t give, but because there is no need”, he says.





The exaggerated amount of taurine and caffeine in energy drinks can cause irritability, vomiting and gastric discomfort in children, compromising the health and quality of sleep.

“Drink will not cause a heart risk, only in very high amounts, but it can cause tachycardia. Children aren’t going to be put through a high-speed exercise and don’t even need medication to stay awake. Energy drink is an adult thing, and yet it should be used in certain situations. [porque também há riscos]”, explains the doctor.

One study published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Heart Association showed that the ingestion of 900ml of any industrialized energy drink, in a short period of time, can increase blood pressure and the risk of electrical disorders in the heart.

In addition, the pediatrician points out that coffee should not be offered to children, as well as soft drinks and other carbonated drinks. “Children have to drink water. The correct thing would be not to give coffee, but there are social and cultural issues [que envolvem esse consumo]”, emphasizes Ejzenbaum.



