United Airlines pilots union maintains restrictions on E175-E2 jet

The future of the jet Embraer E175-E2, became more nebulous with the renewal for another two years of the collective bargaining agreement of the pilots of the United Airlinesannounced by ALPA, the Airline Pilots Association of the USA, which brings together 14,000 associates linked to the airline.

The union entity obtained more benefits for the crew, including cumulative salary increases of 14.5%, in addition to a new retirement plan, among others.

Unfortunately for Embraer, there were no changes to the scope clausewhich prevents United’s regional airline partners from using airplanes with more than 76 seats and a maximum takeoff weight greater than 39,000 kg (86,000 lb).

The clause is a way to preserve jobs in large companies, which could then hire employees in affiliates with lower wages, hence the union’s resistance. It is precisely in terms of weight that the E175-E2 does not meet the clauses, which prevents orders from regional companies such as Skywest, Republic and Mesa, interested in the greater economy of operating the aircraft.

Program suspended until 2028

Embraer developed the E175-E2 with the hope that the rules would be relaxed, but that scenario never came close. The aircraft performed its maiden flight in December 2019already out of customers at the time after the order freeze.

While the deal is for United pilots only, and still pending a vote, the scope clauses are expected to be maintained on other airlines such as American, Delta and Alaska.

Anticipating difficulties, Embraer suspended the E175-E2 program and postponed the forecast for entry into service to 2027 or 2028. On the other hand, the Brazilian manufacturer currently has the only regional jet that meets the rules, the first-generation E175, which has become the most successful variant of the E family. -Jet.