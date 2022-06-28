US train derails with 243 on board | World

A train derailed in the state of Missouri, in the United States, this Monday (27).

According to the American network CNN, there are dead (the number is not yet known) and about 50 injured.

Passengers step out the window of a train that derailed in the US, on June 27, 2022 — Photo: Dax McDonald/AP

The company published a statement. About 243 passengers were traveling in the composition. “Amtrak is aware of the train 4 incident and is working with local authorities.”

The train had left Los Angeles and was headed for Chicago. The accident happened after a hit with a dump truck in the city of Mendon, Missouri.

Images shared on social media show at least five wagons overturned next to a cornfield, with passengers climbing through the train’s windows and doors.

Reproduction of video shows derailed train in the state of Missouri, USA – Photo: Reproduction

The derailment comes a day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a California railroad crossing, leaving three dead.

The intersection involved had no gates, and a local fire official said accidents are not common there, the local branch of NBC reported.

