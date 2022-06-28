Users complain of instability in operator Claro’s signal | Technology

Users complain on social networks about the instability in the services of the operator Claro this Monday (23).

According to netizens, the instability affected connections and also access to the internet. Around 2 pm, the website Downdetector registered more than a thousand complaints.

The cities with the most reports of lack of service were in the state of São Paulo, including the capital, Guarulhos, Campinas, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, Osasco, Baixada Santista and Ribeirao Preto, points out Downdetector.

“In São Bernardo do Campo, on a cell phone it appears “no service”, on the other it appears connected to the 4G of course with 100% signal, but does not make a call or access the internet”, wrote a user on Twitter.

“I’ve had no signal since 1:00 pm. When I get back, I need to work,” said a resident of Santos on social media.

In a note, Claro reported that, due to an occasional instability, which has already been resolved, some customers in São Paulo faced difficulties in accessing voice and data services, in the early afternoon of this Monday (27).

“Claro reinforces that its technical teams worked promptly to restore services, which are being gradually normalized.”

Complaints about Claro at Downdetector this Monday (27)

