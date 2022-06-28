Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet stays away from controversy

Unlike her father and brother, influencer Kelly Piquet, daughter of former Brazilian driver Nelson, usually stays away from controversy. Girlfriend of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen since late 2020, she has never been involved in public ‘bullshit’ and only celebrates her Dutch teammate’s victories.

Model and fashion columnist, Kelly was born in Germany and started dating Verstappen on January 1, 2021. Their relationship began to be speculated after Verstappen made a profound comment on a photo of Kelly on Instagram in November 2020. .

“Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky,” wrote the pilot at the time.

Since then, she has been a staple in the 24-year-old Dutchman’s commitments. Always side by side, they celebrated together the title of the category last season.

At the time, while Kelly was limited to just celebrating the achievement alongside her boyfriend, her brother, Nelsinho Piquet, decided to mock Lewis Hamilton, who took the runner-up. Piquet’s son shared a video on Instagram Stories wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Boss is meuzovo’.

The phrase references the way the 37-year-old is called by his fans. If the provocation on social media wasn’t enough, UOL columnist Fábio Seixas said that Nelsinho had circulated in Interlagos wearing the outfit that same day.

Nelsinho Piquet wore a shirt that mocks Hamilton after Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title Image: Reproduction

In addition to this episode starring her brother, Kelly saw her father again in evidence yesterday afternoon (27). However, it was not because of the victorious past of the three-time F1 champion, but after a racist term that Nelson used to talk about Lewis Hamilton went viral on the internet.

In an interview carried out in November 2021, Piquet called the seven-time English champion a “neguinho” when comparing the accidents involving Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, in 1990. After the repercussion of the comment, the F1 community sided with Hamilton and the Englishman himself pronounced in Portuguese to counter racist speech.

Without getting involved in controversies like the rest of the family, Kelly remains “low profile” alongside Verstappen. After the Dutchman won his first title last season, they enjoyed a luxurious vacation with tours in several countries, including Brazil.

In 2022, Verstappen is in the isolated lead in the category, with 175 points.