Vertical mouse: 7 models to use the accessory with more comfort | Which one to buy?

Vertical mice are ideal for users looking for comfort and ergonomics when using the computer. These peripherals can be interesting for users who spend long hours at home office or gaming. Companies such as Trust, Anker and Logitech offer models starting at R$102, as is the case with the Trust Verto 22885, which features a plug and play system and rubber coating.

The Anker ‎AK-98ANWVM-UBA has an automatic sleep mode to save energy for prices starting from R$312. Another option is the Logitech Lift, which has an angulation of 57 degrees and promises silent clicks for around R$815. See below seven vertical mice to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Vertical mouse: list brings together 7 models for prices ranging between R$102 and R$815 — Photo: Disclosure/Logitech

The Trust Verto 22885 is an economical, plug and play vertical mouse. The ergonomic design promises to reduce the daily strain on the user’s arm and wrist and its rubber coating provides greater grip in the hand at the time of use. In addition, it features two auxiliary buttons in the thumb region to move forward and backward in the web browser. However, it is worth mentioning that the model’s USB connection cable is only 1.5 meters long, which may be short for some users. The product can be seen for values ​​from R$ 102.

Rated with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the maximum score in 78% of its reviews and stands out for its comfort and ergonomics, in addition to being pointed out as a very accurate mouse.

Pros: affordable mouse

affordable mouse Cons: short USB cable

Trust Verto 22885 brings plug and play technology — Photo: Disclosure/Trust

The Delux M618Plus RGB vertical mouse features RGB lighting, programmable keys, adjustable sensitivity up to 4,000 DPI and wrist rest attached to the mouse as a single piece. It promises comfort and practicality in use without leaving style aside. In addition, the accessory has compatibility with Windows and Mac devices, although it has some restrictions on Apple devices. The product is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 133.

Rated with an average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the maximum score in 65% of its reviews and stands out for its ergonomics and precision, being indicated for gamers users.

Pros: sensitive and accurate mouse

sensitive and accurate mouse Cons: programmable buttons not Mac compatible

Delux M618Plus RGB features 4,000 DPI — Photo: Disclosure/Delux

The J-Tech Digital V638R has a sensitivity of up to 3600 DPI and seven buttons with programmable functions. It can be a good option for those who need practicality in the daily use of different software. The model also has magnetic support for the hand and six different RGB lighting modes, combining practicality, comfort and style in use. The peripheral is sold for figures from R$ 144.

Rated an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the highest rating in 67% of its reviews. It is worth mentioning that, anatomically, the model is not recommended for users who have small hands, adapting better to medium and large hands.

Pros: high precision and sensitivity

high precision and sensitivity Cons: large size, may be uncomfortable for smaller hands

The vertical mouse Digital V638R, from J-Tech, can be a good option for those who need practicality — Photo: Disclosure / J-Tech

The iClever TM_209G is suitable for those who prefer the convenience of wireless peripherals. The model promises to combine comfort and ergonomics with the freedom of wireless connection. Its arch-shaped structure facilitates the grip and promises less muscle tension even in moments of more intense use, in addition to delivering a silent click and autonomy of up to 10 meters from the receiver. However, it is worth mentioning that its sensitivity is limited to 1,600 DPI, its buttons are not customizable, and the functions of moving forward or backward a page in the browser are not compatible with Mac devices.

Rated an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the highest rating in 62% of its reviews. The product is seen for values ​​that start from R$ 275.

Pros: wireless connection and silent click

wireless connection and silent click Cons: low sensitivity and accuracy compared to other models presented

iClever's TM_209G vertical mouse aligns comfort and ergonomics with the freedom of wireless connection — Photo: Disclosure/iClever

The Anker ‎AK-98ANWVM-UBA is another model for fans of wireless peripherals. It stands out for automatically entering hibernation mode after eight minutes of inactivity, saving battery power and proving to be an interesting alternative for those who forget to turn the accessory on and off. The product, however, has a limitation of 1,600 DPI and buttons are not customizable, which have the functions of moving forward or backward a page in the browser. The mouse is seen for values ​​from R$ 312.

Rated with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the highest rating in 66% of its reviews. However, it is important to note that the accessory requires two AAA batteries (1.5V) to work.

Pros: wireless connection and automatic sleep mode

wireless connection and automatic sleep mode Cons: need for batteries

Anker ‎AK-98ANWVM-UBA has 1,600 DPI — Photo: Disclosure/Anker

The Logitech MX Vertical is a mouse built at an angle of 57 degrees, which improves wrist posture and promises to reduce the muscular effort required for use by up to 10%. The model also has a textured finish to optimize the user’s footprint. In addition, the item delivers customizable buttons, 4,000 DPI accuracy and three connection possibilities, through Bluetooth, via wireless connector or using a USB-C cable, the same used for charging the device’s battery. He is seen for around R$534.

Rated with an average score of 4.8 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the maximum score in 85% of their reviews, the model stands out for the quality of the finish, the ergonomics and the comfort provided. It is worth mentioning that, according to Logitech, the model is suitable for medium and large hands.

Pros: connection versatility, high sensitivity and ergonomic shape

connection versatility, high sensitivity and ergonomic shape Cons: high value

Logitech MX Vertical mouse allows a more comfortable fit of the hand — Photo: Disclosure / Logitech

The Logitech Lift is an option for those looking for the best option in quality, but don’t give up on softness. Also built at a 57 degree angle, which improves wrist posture and reduces muscle effort by up to 10%, the item differentiates itself by delivering buttons with silent clicks and a Smart Wheel, which provides smooth scrolling on pages. The model also has multiple connection options and a rubberized finish, making its use more practical and comfortable. In addition, the accessory gives the user the possibility to connect up to three devices simultaneously, using a button to switch between them.

Rated an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the highest rating in 72% of its reviews. It is important to note that, according to Logitech itself, the model is more suitable for small and medium-sized hands. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 815 to purchase the product.

Pros: connection versatility, ergonomic shape and smooth, silent clicks

connection versatility, ergonomic shape and smooth, silent clicks Cons: high value

Logitech Lift features 57 degree angulation — Photo: Disclosure / Logitech

