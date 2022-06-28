Video records moment in which gas station attendant stabbed during robbery – Gerais

Attendant was stabbed while filling the cock with fuel (photo: Playback/Security Camera)

Security cameras recorded the moment a gas station attendant was stabbed in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas. The crime took place on Saturday (25/6), but the images were only released this Monday (27/6).

According to the Military Police (PM), two men arrived and announced the robbery. They fled taking the money that was in the till and also a rooster with fuel.

In the video, two suspects appear accompanying the attendant. He is taken to one of the bombs. While stuffing the rooster, he was stabbed by one of the criminals. After being hit, he still had the jacket he was wearing stolen. The duo fled.

rescued victim

The victim was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). The young man was wounded in the abdomen. After receiving the first care, he was taken to the Red Room of the So Joo de Deus Health Complex (CSSJD). He is not in danger of dying.

prison

The PM managed to seize the car used during the crime. One of the suspects was also arrested hours later, in the São João de Deus neighborhood. The partner was arrested at his home in the same neighborhood. He had the victim’s stolen jacket. The age of the suspects was not released. Both were taken to the Civil Police station.

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM