Viih Tube feels severe pain as he prepares to board and receives help at the airport: “Horrible”

The former BBB and digital influencer Viih Tube had a hard time this Monday afternoon (27) when she was getting ready to take a flight after enjoying Rock in Rio Lisboa. Alongside her travel and adventure partner, also ex-BBB Eliezer, the blonde needed to be supported at the airport. She shared the moment with her fans on social media.

The girl began to feel severe pain already at the airport. After receiving help, she used her Instagram account to share this moment with her followers: “Like mother, like daughter. I understand mommy Pocah”, she wrote in the photo published in Stories.

She did not miss the opportunity to tag her former confinement colleague, ex-BBB Pocah, whom she referred to in the publication. Is that during the reality Viih tube joked that the funkeira was her mother. Pocah also went through a similar situation, having needed help after holding gas and feeling sick. That’s why Viih mentioned her in the post.

In March of that year, Pocah needed to be hospitalized with severe abdominal pain and discovered that the reason for the pain was gas retention. On the occasion, the singer spoke to her fans and followers advising them not to ‘trap’ the ‘puns’, as there is a risk of discomfort, remembering that the release of gases is something natural.