Viih Tube is rushed to the airport and shocks with an unusual reason: “I was treated in a wheelchair”

Loved?! Lol Viih Tube starred in another “real life scenes” on social media and the “scare” ended up becoming a joke. That’s because the youtuber was rushed to an airport, this Monday (27), after a sudden malaise. The story still had a somewhat surprising twist.

The influencer shared the report on her Instagram stories and, while worrying fans, she also drew laughter from netizens. According to Vitória, she was at the airport when she felt severe pain in her abdomen.

The sensation worsened to such an extent that the young woman even needed a wheelchair to get around. However, it was all a scare, as the intense pain was caused by, that’s right, gas! “What about me, who at the airport started to feel horrible pain and was even treated in a wheelchair and it was gas? hahahaha”, wrote Viih.

When exposing the situation, the ex-BBB also recalled the “story” of her confinement colleague, Pocah, who also went through a similar situation. “Like mother, like daughter. I understand you, mother” joked Tube, in the publication. The funkeira, of course, did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the situation. “Get well, my daughter! Farting is serious business.” reacted Pocah, also in her Instagram stories.

For those who don’t remember, like the youtuber, the singer needed to be attended and taken by a wheelchair after holding gas. In a report shared during her participation in the “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes”, Pocah stated that she “held back” the fart because she didn’t want to embarrass herself in front of her husband, Ronan Souza. However, in sparing her beloved from the stench, she had to be hospitalized.

“It was surreal, I’ve never been through anything like it. I really like ordering snacks at home with my friends, so I ordered a snack and went to bed. I had on a pair of denim shorts that compressed my stomach. I woke up at dawn with pain and soon thought it was gas. But I had a massage, I took medicine and it only increased”she said, in March of this year.

The medicine was useless, but the artist resisted until the pain became unbearable. She then asked to be referred to the hospital and thought that she would not be able to fulfill her professional schedule, she was so weakened. “I said: ‘It’s not possible that it’s just gases’. It was unbearable, my chest, spine, everything hurt! for me to leave [de casa para] the hospital, it’s because I’m dying”, said Pokah.

“When I got there I couldn’t walk, I used a wheelchair. I thought I was going to have surgery. I took the exams and it was… Gas accumulation”, told with laughter. “I was in a ‘love vibe’ with my husband, I thought it wasn’t fit to do that, so I gave a little gift”, completed the brunette.