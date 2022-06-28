Vitão’s predictions for the Libertadores and Sudamericana round of 16

In addition to the passionate unpredictability of football, throttling in competitions with the CONMEBOL standard (a continent-sized CBF) of whistle, is almost a random exercise. But, as Vicente Matheus taught, “who is in the rain is to get burned” and, therefore, we are going to guess the first leg clashes of the round of 16 of the Libertadores and Sudamericana, the Series B of South America.

Libertadores predictions

Emelec 0 x 2 Atletico MG

Atlético-MG de Turco Mohamed does not play the same ball as Galo do Cuca, but even so, their favoritism against Emelec is undeniable. Even on the way to Ecuador.

Athletico PR 2 x 0 Libertad

Abner, from Athletico-PR, disputes bid with Bareiro, from Libertad, during the Copa Libertadores 2022 Image: ROBSON MAFRA/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Hurricane rocked after the arrival of Felipão and, in a clash held in the group stage, will repeat the 2-0 recorded at Arena da Baixada on May 18.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Boca Juniors

Corinthians players argue with Boca Juniors players at Neo Química Arena, for Libertadores: in the group stage, in ZL, Timão, 2-0 Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

With medical shortages, in addition to the absence of Cantillo in a clear whitewashed defeat in the fetid backstage, Corinthians will depend too much on the strength of Fiel in Itaquera to overcome the whistle, I mean, the blue and “Amarilla” tradition. In the group stage, Maycon, absent today, scored the 2 goals of the victory at home and, away, Corinthians put up with the scandalous and homely refereeing. Right after the game, Ricardo Perrone and I led the Live from Corinthians in the channel of UOL Esporte.

Cerro Porteño 0 x 1 Palm trees

After resting the main weapons in the stumbling block with Avaí, Palmeiras has an obligation to play much more in Paraguay and, if they play a game close to their best level, they will win even away from home.

Talleres 0 x 0 Colon

Balance in Cordoba. In the sum of the 180 minutes, the favoritism, light, belongs to Colon.

Tolima 1 x 1 Flamengo

The hosts have just lost the Colombian Championship to Atlético Nacional and, even at home against an unstable and unreliable Flamengo, it should not be easy to open an advantage. For Flamengo, bringing equality is a great deal to solve the passage to the quarterfinals at Maracanã.

Velez Sarsfied 1 x 2 River Plate

Favoritism, even away from home, is all from River Plate who have more money, budget, coach, shirt and backstage than the opponent.

Fortress 1 x 1 Estudiantes de La Plata

The tendency is that the isolated lantern of the Brazilian Championship will have a lot of difficulty in the duel with Estudiantes and, to increase the chance of advancing to the quarterfinals, it is essential to open some advantage acting in Fortaleza.

Brazilians’ predictions in South America

Col Col 0 x 0 Inter

Despite the good Brazilian Championship, Inter, which has already been embarrassed in the Gaucho and in the Copa do Brasil, knows that the Sudamericana is the real chance for a title this season.

The Strongest 2 x 1 Ceará

Owner of the best campaign (100% success) in the group stage, still under the command of Dorival Júnior, Vozão will have difficulty maintaining their unbeaten record at the height of La Paz.

Deportivo Tachira 0 x 0 Santos

In Vila Belmiro, the tendency is for Peixe to pass the car and, therefore, to come back with a tie already “solves” the confrontation.

Catholic University vs Sao Paulo

Olympia 2 x 0 Atletico GO

The Paraguayan team disappointed in the group stage of Libertadores, being eliminated in the group by their rival Cerro Porteño, but they have a huge tradition on the continent and are favorites against debutante Dragão.

Look:

