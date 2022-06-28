Volkswagen presents the 100% electric ID.Aero

Big Volkswagen icons are returning as all-electric models. Months after burying the Passat sedan forever (the model is still on sale only as a Passat Variant station wagon), the German brand presented its electric replacement. The unprecedented ID.Aero is still a concept, but it will play an even more important role than the ID.Buzz, the electric Kombi.

While the market is hungry for combustion-powered SUVs and is also very fond of electrics, it’s battery-powered sedans that define what the brand is all about. Models with the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, BYD Han and Audi e-tron GT are the great representatives of their brands when it comes to electric cars. And all are sedans.

As Volkswagen does not want to be left out of this universe, the ID.Aero will try to repeat the success that the Passat had in the past, but which it was no longer able to obtain in the modern world dominated by SUVs. Lucky for him, sedans are still well regarded by those buying electric cars. In addition, it will be the great showcase of VW’s ID line.

Despite the production car look, it is still a concept. Volkswagen may change a detail here or there in the ID.Aero, but the electric Passat is ready. Born from the MEB platform, the model shares several components with the ID.3 and ID.4 brothers listed for Brazil, as well as the ID.5, ID.6 and ID.Buzz (electric Kombi) models.

Therefore, it is quite likely that the Volkswagen ID.Aero will use the most powerful set in the family. This is the dual engine layout of the ID.4 GTX and the ID.5 GTX. There are 299 hp and 46.9 kgfm of torque that catapult the SUVs to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. As the ID.Aero is a lighter and more aerodynamic sedan, it should be faster.

rips wind

The German brand has not revealed any mechanical details about the electric Passat, so it may have some secret up its sleeve. The model promises to be quite economical, as it has a drag coefficient of 0.23 and a declared range of 620 km in the European WLTP cycle, which is less demanding than the North American EPA.

The distinctly aerodynamic style is evident in the flowing lines and few strong creases. The illuminated front grille connects the two full-LED headlights by a light bar at the top. Three LED fillets complete the sporty look in the lower air vent. Like every ID model, the Aero has huge wheels.

Sporty, the profile shows camouflaged door handles, arched roof and short tailgate, almost like a hatch. At the back, connected flashlights give a certain Passat, Virtus and Jetta air to the ID.Aero, although the look is cleaner. LED diamonds accompanied by a bar at the top form the internal design of the flashlight, which still has the VW logo in red.

The clean lines highlight the air extractor on the bumper that is accompanied by the reflector. The plate installed on the trunk lid has a smooth transition to the rest of the rear. Pictures of the interior were not revealed.

