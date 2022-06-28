Volkswagen unveils “Electric Passat” without handles and with 620 km of range

To surpass Tesla by 2025, Volkswagen has been launching its ID electric car family, including “hot” plans for Brazil. If we have ID.3 and ID.4 here, the outside already knows what to expect from the ID. Aero, Germany’s first electric sedan.

Scheduled for release in 2023, ID. Aero was presented in a pre-production version, with an almost final design. Although, next year, only China and Europe should have the sedan for sale, Volkswagen considers it a “worldwide” launch, so other markets are still on hold.

sober style

As usual, the automaker took a very conservative approach to the sedan’s design. Although the ID. Aero is positioned as the most luxurious model in its family, the exterior styling closely follows cheaper models such as the ID.3.

This is clearer at the front, with headlights and bumper of a well-known design. The strip of LEDs that unites the lights is present, as well as auxiliary headlights at the bottom.

The model’s highlights come from the pursuit of perfect aerodynamics: built on the same modular MEB platform, the ID. Aero has well-sloping A-pillars and a cabin that forms a very smooth arch in order to guide the air in the best possible way.

With almost 5 m in length, the sedan will be one of the largest Volkswagen vehicles in the world, which helps to disguise the size of the immense 22-inch wheels, with an efficient design. The union of form and function also applies to the door handles, which are not even retractable and have been replaced by a touch screen. Pictures of the interior have not been revealed at this time.

known mechanics

Volkswagen did not detail the sedan’s mechanical information, but something similar to the ID.5 GTX is expected, which uses an engine on each axle, with all-wheel drive. The sporty SUV coupe has a peak of 300 hp and 46.9 kgfm – numbers that can be surpassed by the ID. air.

VW, however, confirmed that the sedan will have 77 kWh batteries, guaranteeing a range of 620 km in a WLTP cycle. Thus, the model should rival the BMW i4, which in its most powerful version delivers 544 horsepower and 510 km of autonomy, and the Tesla Model 3.

