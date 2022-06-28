voucher for truck drivers must reach R$ 1,000

The new voucher for truck drivers self-employed workers may increase in value and exceed the forecast of R$ 400. The measure is being prepared to compensate the category of workers that has been facing problems with the constant highs of diesel.

Information from federal deputy Altineu Côrtes (PL-RJ) shows that the federal government’s plan is to raise the benefit to around R$1,000. Since the beginning of last week, representatives of the Executive have announced the creation of a voucher for truck drivers as a way to calm tempers and avoid a possible outbreak of strike.

When proposing the initial value of R$ 400, representatives of the category were dissatisfied with the figure. During an interview, the president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, criticized the idea.

As Landim explained, the government should take the issue of increases seriously, the proposal being a “big joke, because truck drivers do not need alms, but dignity to be able to work”. With the criticism of the amount of R$ 400, the government and its team then plan to increase the benefit to the range of R$ 1 thousand.

Concern about public spending

Despite a new benefit foreseen, the Economy team, more precisely Minister Paulo Guedes, shows concern about public spending with the new increase, with the initial value of R$ 400 being more recommended.

Taking into account the base amount, the government would need to disburse amounts above R$ 4 billion to pay the new benefit to truck drivers. If raised to R$ 1 thousand monthly, the amount spent will consequently demand much more budget space.

In addition to this action, the government also intends to increase the gas voucher this year, which could result in an expense of R$ 2 billion. Both measures must be approved together with the Fuels PEC, pending in the Senate today. This method will avoid any imposition that may arise from electoral laws.