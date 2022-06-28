VW reveals the ID.Aero, the electric sedan that replaces the Passat | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure Volkswagen’s new sedan, ID.AERO is seen as the successor of the late Passat

After great mystery, Volkswagen unveils the ID concept. Aero, its first 100% electric luxury sedan, made to rival the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, and serve as an option for customers who don’t want SUVs.

The concept reveals the lines and dimensions of the future model, which will be offered in the main markets of the world, as well as the ID.3

, ID.4

, ID.5

and ID.Buzz

however, will initially be manufactured and sold in China, as will the minivan ID.6

which is exclusively Chinese.

According to Volkswagen, the ID.Aero

was designed to be the premium midsize sedan for upper-middle-class Chinese families, and its main attraction is the interior space, thanks to its long wheelbase, which the manufacturer has not disclosed.

The VW Aero brings the visual language of the Volkswagen electric models

, with LED headlights connected by a light bar that crosses the entire front. At the rear, there is also an element connecting the taillights, but this time it is black, and it resembles what VW uses in SUVs. T-Cross

and nivus

in Brazil.

Disclosure Rear reminds Audi models, and seeks to rival Tesla and BMW

the drawing of ID.Aero

it is very simple, but refined, and was designed to obtain maximum aerodynamic efficiency (hence the name aero), and has a drag coefficient of 0.23 Cx, to improve range.

Coupe-like lines make their debut in the VW lineup, and 22 rim wheels

have a “turbine” design and diamond detail, but it is not known if the model will be produced with this size of wheels, but if it happens, they will be the largest rims available on a Volkswagen car today.

“With ID.Aero we are showing a preview of the next member of the ID family. a car with aerodynamic design

but still exciting, with great autonomy and extraordinary, high-quality interior space.” Said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen.

The ID.Aero will be produced on the MEB platform, dedicated to Volkswagen electric vehicles, and will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack. Currently, other models of line ID

. they have at least one electric motor of 204 hp and 31.6 kgfm, in the simplest versions.

VW announced that the model will have autonomy

of 620 km on the WLTP cycle, and is significantly greater than the 480 km that the ID line achieves on average.