Wagner is back, but Cruzeiro has a last-minute absence to face Sport

This Tuesday (28) the cruise faces Sport, at Mineirão, in a duel valid for the 15th round of Serie B. Coach Paulo Pezzolano closed the related ones for the match and the Celeste team will have an important absence. The information is from Globoesporte.com. It is the striker Rafael Silva, who presented a discomfort in the foot and was cut out of the match. The player played in six matches, scored two goals and provided two assists.

Although he was not listed for the duel against Sport, Léo Pais has already resumed training. The midfielder has recovered from muscle swelling in his thigh. However, if it loses one of the trump cards of the attack, the Raposa can count on the return of Wagner, who has recovered from a thigh injury and is available for action.

The defender was in treatment for more than 40 days, his last match took place on May 12, against Remo. Another return in Cabuloso is that of midfielder Neto Moura, who did not play against Fluminense, as he had already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol.

However, Cruzeiro, who will take to the field against Sport, should have the probable lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Matheus Bidu and Geovane Jesus; Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.) and Edu