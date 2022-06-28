We can ask for suspension of changes in health plan procedures in the STF

Understanding of the Superior Court of Justice allowed operators to no longer pay for treatments that are outside the role of the National Health Agency

Podemos has filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) in the Federal Court of Justice (STF) for the Court to suspend the understanding on the exhaustive list of procedures at the National Health Agency (ANS). the federal deputy Renata Abreu (SP) signed the action that points to unconstitutionality for the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The party also points out that the lack of provision for essential treatments in the ANS list makes it clear that the list’s taxation represents an “obstacle for the population that uses supplementary health, preventing proper access to the health system”. At one point in Adin, the caption claims that “the right to health represents an unavailable prerogative guaranteed to most people by the Constitution of the Republic, whose integrity is the Public Power, which is responsible for formulating social and economic policies, guaranteeing universal and equal access” .