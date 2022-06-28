Some gas stations started the week with the cheapest gasoline in Curitiba. Band B readers sent photos of the gasoline costing R$6.90 at points in the city. In other establishments, the price remains at R$ 7.50. This Monday (27), the state of São Paulo announced the reduction of the tax rate on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) by 18%.

Fuel station in Curitiba on the morning of this Monday (27). Photo: Deysi Kichijanowski.

In Paraná there is still no forecast, according to the State Government. Currently, the ICMS rate is 29% on gasoline, 12% on diesel oil and includes transport, 18% on LPG (cooking gas); 29% on electricity and telecommunications, 25% on rural energy. Paraná awaits a meeting at the STF and at Comsefaz – Council of the Treasury Department.

According to Paranapetro, “the downward trend in prices in the fuel market, noted in gasoline and ethanol in recent days, is a reflection of the reduction of federal taxes provided for in Complementary Law No. 194/2022, published last Thursday. The distributors, in general, began to gradually transfer to the gas stations the zeroed rates in the federal taxes PIS, COFINS and CIDE”, he informed in a note.