Wesley Safadão undergoes spinal procedure after diagnosis

The advice of singer Wesley Safadão, 33, updated fans on the artist’s health status. He canceled some shows he would make in the Northeast after being affected by severe pain in the spine region.

“Out of respect for fans and friends who are concerned about the health of the artist Wesley Safadão, we inform you that Wesley presented a picture of degenerative spondylodychopathy of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the spinal canal”, specified the statement released in Safadão’s Instagram stories.

“The artist underwent a procedure aimed at relieving pain and is recovering. He is under the care of Dr. Francisco Sampaio Júnior and the team coordinated by Prof. Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho and is doing well. For now , the shows that would take place this Monday and Tuesday in Ilhéus (BA), Lagarto (SE) and Maceió (AL), respectively, cannot be performed”, adds the note.

“The WS team and especially the artist Wesley Safadão thank you for all the messages of affection and prayers sent. Soon, he will return to the stage, with all the joy and health he always presented”, concludes the publication.