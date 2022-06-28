Wesley Safadão’s wife goes public to update the singer’s health status: “care”

Last Sunday night (26), Thyane Dantas, wife of singer Wesley Safadãotalked to the public through their personal social networks and updated the artist’s health status. According to her, the prediction is that Wesley landing in Sao Paulo to start treatment after being diagnosed with a spinal injury.

“We are going to São Paulo, we are going to continue Wesley’s treatment there. He is also being closely monitored here in Fortaleza. I would also like to thank you for all the messages, support, strength. It’s gonna be okay. He really just needs care, treatment, rest. Will be all right”said Thyane.

In the early afternoon of this Monday (27), the digital influencer updated the information on the health status of the husband. through the stories of Instagram, Thyane reassured the fans of naughty by writing the following message: “Procedure completed. All in peace. We will continue treatment and recovery.”. Detailed information has not yet been released. about what caused the strong pain that Wesley Safadão is feeling.

Also during the last weekend, through a note sent to the press through the social networks of the artistit was announced the cancellation of concert schedule of the singer: “Wesley Safadão is recovering from a spinal injury and, by medical recommendations, will be resting. The artist will resume the schedule normally after medical discharge. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding”exemplifies the note.