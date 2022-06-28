Wesley Safadão’s wife makes a statement after spinal injury

Thyane Dantas details the health of her husband Wesley Safadão

Singer Wesley Safadão was diagnosed with a spinal injury and landed in São Paulo to start treatment.

The influencer and wife of the singer, Thyane Dantas, updated her husband’s health picture this Monday (27).

“We are going to São Paulo, we are going to continue Wesley’s treatment there. He is also being closely monitored here in Fortaleza. I would also like to thank you for all the messages, support, strength. It’s gonna be okay. He really just needs care, treatment, rest. Will be all right“, Thyane said.

After that, Thyane returned to speak with her followers to say that everything went well and that the procedure was a success.

Shows canceled due to health issues

Last Saturday, the 25th, the singer Wesley Safadão, through his press office, announced that he would spend the weekend resting because he had a health problem. Due to this, about six shows that the singer would do over the weekend were postponed.

“WS Shows, the company that manages Wesley Safadão’s career, informs that for reasons of the singer’s health, the shows that would take place today (25/06) in Santo Antônio de Jesus/ BA, Cruz das Almas/ BA and Conceição do Jacuípe/ BA and tomorrow (26/06) in Ibicuí / BA, Santa Luzia / PB and Monteiro / PB, respectively, cannot be held”, starts the note.

“Wesley Safadão is recovering from a spinal injury and, on medical advice, will be resting. The artist will resume the schedule normally after medical discharge. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding”ends the note.

The singer’s fans, followers and friends were worried and left messages for him.

Names like Tirulipa, Leo Santana, Matheuzinho, among others, wished the artist well: “Get well”, “We are with you”, “Get well soon”, “He did well to stop”said some of them.