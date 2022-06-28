What is known about the toxic gas leak that left dead in Jordan | World

Thirteen people died and more than 250 were injured on Monday in Jordan after a container containing chlorine, a toxic gas, fell in the port of Aqaba. Jordanian Prime Minister Bicher Al-Khasawneh and his Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya have already been there, according to the official Al-Mamlaka television network.

A cable lifting a 25-ton tank broke, overturning a container with chlorine, a toxic gas harmful to humans. The explosion formed a large yellow cloud.

The deputy chief of the Aqaba region port authority, Haj Hassan, told Al-Mamlaka that an “iron cable carrying a container containing a toxic substance broke, which caused it to fall and leak”.

When did the accident happen?

The explosion and spill took place at 3:15 pm (local time) in the port of Aqaba.

What was the yellow substance?

Chlorine is a greenish-yellow gas at normal temperature and pressure, but is usually pressurized and cooled for storage.

According to local authorities, at least 13 people died and more than 250 were injured. There are still 123 people who remain hospitalized.

It is not yet known whether the deaths were caused directly by the gas or were the result of the container falling.

Eight of the dead are of Jordanian nationality and four of Asian origin.

According to officials who did not want to be identified, the container fell from a vessel in the southern part of the evacuated port.

How important is the port?