where to watch, schedule, lineups and referee

Corinthians and Boca Juniors begin to decide, tonight (28), at 21:30 (Brasília time), a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. At Neo Química Arena, Alvinegro tries to open up an advantage for the return game, which takes place next Tuesday (5), at Bombonera.

About to complete ten years of the main confrontation between the teams, for the final of the same Libertadores of 2012, the game is treated as the main one of the season so far by both teams.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on SBT, Conmebol TV and Facebook Watch. You can also follow the duel in real time on UOL Score.

time and place

The clash between Brazilians and Argentines will be played at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz (Xavier), Renato Augusto (Roni) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

Boca Juniors: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa. Technician: Sebastian Battaglia

embezzlement

Corinthians does not have Maycon, Paulinho and Gil — handed over to the medical department. Cantillo midfielder is suspended and also does not enter the field.

Boca does not have defender Nicolás Figal (medical department). Full-back Frank Fabra, suspended for the third yellow card, also doesn’t play.

Arbitration

Referee: Roberto Tobar (CHI)

Assistants: Christian Schiemann (CHI) and Claudio Rios (CHI)

VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

last games

Corinthians comes from a 0-0 draw with Santos, last Saturday (25), for the Brazilian Championship, and remained in second place in the national.

The day before, Boca Juniors lost to Unión de Santa Fé by 2 to 1, in the Clausura tournament, the second phase of the Argentine Championship.