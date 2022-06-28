WHO reports 920 cases of hepatitis of unknown origin

Studies are being carried out to understand the outbreak of the disease that affects 33 countries

The WHO (World Health Organization) recorded 920 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children worldwide, according to a bulletin released on Friday (24.jun.2022). Of the total, 45 children (5%) required transplants and 18 (2%) died.

The outbreak was initially detected on 5 April, when the UK notified 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in children under 10 years of age to the WHO. All were previously healthy.

The recently published number represents an increase of 240.7% in relation to the previous bulletinpublished on May 27, which accounted for 650 suspected cases of the disease, where at least 38 (6%) children needed transplants and 9 (1%) deaths were recorded.

The UK is the most affected country, with 267 records. In 2nd place are the Americas, with 383 cases, including 305 in the US, followed by the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean. The WHO estimates that the actual number of cases is higher than this, due to low surveillance for the detection of the disease.

In Brazil, the SVS/MS (Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health), through the CIEVS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance), started the identification and tracking of cases in the country.

According to the last report released on June 13, 2022, Brazil recorded 142 cases, of which 90 were being investigated, with 2 cases being investigated. “probable cases” in Rio de Janeiro and Mato Grosso do Sul and 3 suspects in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Goiás.

Only 1 case was considered lost to follow-up, that is, lack of information to proceed with the laboratory investigation. Here’s the intact (395 KB) of the report.

O Power 360 contacted the Ministry of Health about the emergence of new cases and received no response at the time of publishing this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

The ministry defines suspected cases as those that affect young people up to 17 years old with acute hepatitis and a negative diagnosis for hepatitis A, B and C, dengue, zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

The main symptoms are jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), fever, vomiting and abdominal pain. The Ministry of Health warns of signs of fulminant hepatitis, which is acute liver failure, with jaundice, bleeding and deterioration of brain functions within 8 weeks.

Studies are still being conducted to understand the cause of this disease in children.

According to the WHO, the risk at a global level is assessed as moderate, given that the origin of the disease is being investigated, that the mode of transmission has not been identified and that information is limited.

Although the cause of hepatitis in children and adolescents is not yet known, the prevention measures recommended by the WHO include the use of a mask, consumption of clean water, care in food preparation, frequent hand hygiene, in addition to avoiding crowds. and ensure ventilation inside the house.