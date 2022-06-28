Why did Vale (VALE3) rise more than 4% this Monday? Is it time to invest in stocks?

The papers of OK (VALE3) were among the positive highlights of the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Monday (27).

At actions from the mining company showed a positive performance of 4.6%, at R$ 78.05.

Filipe Fradinho, analyst at Vitreoushighlights that the mining as a whole operates in the positive due to the increase of more than 4% in the iron ore in the port of Dalian, China.

Despite the high, the analyst says that Vale’s performance in today’s trading appears to be just a correction of recent declines.

Fradinho points out that, currently, the monthly fall of Vale is close to 10% and, in the year, the paper falls 4%.

Is it a good time to invest in Vale’s shares?

Among the assets with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa, Fradinho says he has Vale as his option, as it is a global benchmark in the mining sector and does not have as much political interference as Petrobras (PETR4).

“In addition, commodities had a strong rally in recent months, and the perspective is for them to continue at a strong pace”, he points out.

For the long term, the Vitreo analyst recommends buying the shares.

Following the same positive perspective, Leonardo Oliveira, from Valor Investimentos, sees strong possibilities for generating value for Vale’s shareholders.

The analyst has a positive view of the role due to the fact that the company is a large mining company, traded with interesting multiples, a good record of dividends, with a projection of more than 10% for 2022 and 2023.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..

