Why is June 28th International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day?

A day that marks the fight against oppression because of sexual orientation and gender identity. Worldwide, June 28 is Pride Day for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals, Queer, Intersex and Asexuals, letters represented in the acronym LGBTQIA+. But what is the reason for this celebration?

The date recalls the Stonewall Rebellion, which took place in New York City in 1969, at the Stonewall Inn bar, and is considered the milestone of the sexual liberation movement and the moment when the topic gains public debate and the streets.

Located in the East Village, the address was a meeting point for the “outsiders” of society – most of them gay. A frequent target of police actions, the regulars ended up arrested and suffered reprisals from the authorities. Until, on the night of June 28, the public enjoying themselves in the house did not accept the approach of the security forces.

Unlike the other actions, there was no seizure of drinks and arrest of customers, but resistance. Spontaneously, tired of so much repression, customers and onlookers started screaming and throwing objects at the police.

There are historical records of newspaper reports and reports from participants that are conflicting. For example, there is no official information on who stoked the response to violence, throwing the first bottle, for example. The police, cornered, took cover inside the bar, which was set on fire by those present. The clashes continued for a few days.

The fact, which spread quickly, made the desire to fight bubble up. In 1970, a year after the uprising, a group led by American activist Craig Rodwell commemorated the date with an event they called Christopher Street Liberation Day, the street on which the Stonewall Inn bar was located – today, the event is recognized as the first gay pride march.

Since then, parades and other cultural events, in an expression of pride rather than shame in publicly assuming LGBTQIA+ sexual orientation and gender identity, have taken place around the world.

Who was Marsha P. Johnson, protagonist of Stonewall

Marsha P. Johnson Image: Playback/Netflix

The importance of the Stonewall Rebellion echoed around the world. One of the most striking characters was Marsha P. Johnson, born Malcolm Michaels, in August 1945, in the state of New Jersey (USA). She identified as a woman from childhood.

Daughter of a production line worker for a multinational automobile company and a maid, Marsha suffered prejudice within the family, as her parents had a prejudiced view of the community. Her mother even said that “being LGBTQIA+ was less than being a dog.”

Marsha has struggled throughout her life to guarantee basic rights to the youth of the community. After the police raided the Stonewall Inn, she founded the Gay Liberation Front, one of the pioneering groups in the fight against the persecution of members of the community. All these efforts changed the trajectory of the LGBTQIA+ community in the final decades of the 20th century.

Despite seeing this progress, she noticed that trans people didn’t get as much recognition as gay men and lesbian women. It was then that she, along with Sylvia Rivera, created the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries to provide housing for homeless trans people.

Arrested for 100 times, she faced the prejudice of society, prostitution, poverty and the danger of the streets. Always fighting for the community. Her trajectory made her known for being a pioneer in defending trans people, transvestites and drag queens. In addition to having a kind and gentle personality, according to people close to her.

In 1990, she contracted the HIV virus and, two years after her diagnosis, she was found dead in the Hudson River, which flows through New York City. The cause, as announced by the authorities, was suicide. But the report is questioned by activists, who believe she was the victim of an attack or hate crime. The story is told in a 2017 Netflix documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France.

The history of struggle in Brazil

It was during the period of the Military Dictatorship that the LGBTQIA+ movement began in Brazil in a more organized way. It was the 1970s when meetings in social spaces such as clubs and bars began to bring together people identified with the acronym. But the process of recognition, disclosure and respect has progressed slowly over the years.

One of the first achievements came only in 1985, in the last year of the regime, when the Federal Council of Medicine of Brazil removed homosexuality from its list of diseases — the WHO (World Health Organization) only did that five years later. It was in the 1980s that he began to defend the use of the term sexual orientation instead of “sexual option”.

The movement took to the streets in 1997, with the São Paulo LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade — at the time, called the “gay parade”. It is considered the largest in the world by Guinness, the book of records. On June 19, 2022, after two years without being held because of the covid-19 pandemic, it returned to Avenida Paulista. There were more than four million people on Avenida Paulista, according to the organizers. In all, ten blocks of one of the most important roads in the capital were occupied by activists, artists and supporters of LGBTQIA+ causes.

Brazil has a death of an LGBT person every 29 hours

The data show the importance of having a date focused on the theme. In Brazil, according to Grupo Gay da Bahia, the cases take the country to the first position among the most violent against the LGBTQIA+ population in the world. The numbers indicate that 300 individuals suffered violent deaths in Brazil in 2021. This represents 8% more than in the previous year, which recorded 276 homicides and 24 suicides. The current survey shows that there is one death every 29 hours.