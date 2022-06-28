Will cooking gas decrease or increase with the new ICMS?

There are some proposals that aim to reduce and even zero the tax on cooking gas. See how the value of the product is!

With the approval of the law that limits the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel prices, it is possible that the value of cooking gas will also be reduced.

To help reduce prices, the Senate should vote next week on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC). The text talks about compensating the states that zero ICMS on gas and diesel oil. In addition, the value of the Gas Valley also underwent an adjustment, which should be debited in the next benefit payments.

According to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the drop in the price of the product can reach R$ 20, depending on the state.

In Rio de Janeiro, for example, for the 13 kg cylinder, the estimate is that the price will drop from R$ 101.76 to R$ 90.79. This is because the law that reduces ICMS on gasoline also includes diesel and cooking gas.

What will be the value of cooking gas with the ICMS reduction proposal

Based on the most recent data released by the ANP, the most expensive average price charged for the cylinder is in the state of Rondônia, where the value of the product reaches R$ 133.54.

There, where the ICMS rate is 12%, the reduction can reach R$ 13.48, with the product being sold at R$ 120.06. In states where the incidence of ICMS is higher, as is the case of Minas Gerais, the price of cooking gas can drop by around R$20.

However, the Brazilian Association of LP Gas Resellers Class Entities (Abragás) made an addendum. The entity made it clear that it is not possible to say with certainty when the real “discount” should reach the consumer. This is because it is not possible to know how much of the reduction will be passed on by distributors to retailers and from them to customers.

