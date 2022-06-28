Will Rodrigo Pacheco install the MEC’s ​​CPI? | Lauro Jardim

Milton Ribeiro | reproduction

There is great expectation about what Rodrigo Pacheco’s attitude will be when Randolfe Rodrigues gives him the request asking for the opening of the CPI that is being proposed to investigate the scheme of embezzlement of funds from the MEC that took the former minister Milton Ribeiro to be arrested last week.

Is the president of the Senate going to shelve it or install it immediately?

According to what Randolfe has been saying in private conversations, he has already heard the ok from Pacheco. That is, if it manages to deliver the minimum necessary signatures, that is, 27, the CPI would be open.

So far, 28 senators have signed the petition, one more than the minimum required.

Randolfe, however, seeks two more signatures — those of Otto Alencar and Marcelo Castro. He intends on Tuesday to file the request for opening the CPI of the MEC. And until then, of course, the Bolsonaro government will work hard to convince some senators to back off on their adhesions.

