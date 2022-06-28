With Fernandinho, Brasileirão will have 13 players who played in the last World Cup; see list | Brazilian series a

The announcement of Fernandinho’s return to Athletico-PR makes the Brasileirão reach 13 players who competed in the 2018 World Cup, in Russia. The midfielder was presented on Monday, returns to Hurricane after 17 years and will be available from the opening of the transfer window on July 18.

Of the Brazilian national team, only three national team players played in the country in 2018: goalkeeper Cássio and right-back Fagnerboth from Corinthians, and the defender Geromel, of the Guild. Four years later, the trio is still in the same clubs, with the issue that the gaucho team is no longer in the elite of national football.

Since then, seven athletes have been repatriated by Serie A teams, including Fernandinho. It is worth remembering that, last year, Douglas Costa returned to Grêmio, but left the club before the start of the current season after the team’s relegation.

Among foreigners, the only remnant from the last World Cup is arrascaeta, from Flamengo, who in 2018 wore the Cruzeiro shirt. Now, two other players who were in Russia play in Brazil: Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez and Argentine Gabriel Mercado.

In addition to them, another player who, like Fernandinho, becomes available when the window opens, is peacock. the argentine is agreed with Atlético-MG after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors.

1 of 14 Fernandinho and players from the last World Cup in Brazil — Photo: infoesporte

The Corinthians goalkeeper remains at the club to this day. He recently completed 10 years with Corinthians and is about to complete 600 games for the team. There are nine titles for Timão, including two Brazilian Championships (2015 and 2017) and the Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012. In the World Cup, he was the third goalkeeper, behind Alisson and Ederson.

2 of 14 Cássio during training in Sochi, Russia — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The other Timão representative on Tite’s list in the 2018 World Cup has also been with the club for some time. It’s been eight consecutive years of the right-back in the team in which he was revealed, in 2006. Fagner accumulates five conquests for Corinthians. In Russia, with Danilo’s injury in his debut, he was a starter in the other four games of the Brazilian campaign.

3 of 14 Fagner in Brazil vs Serbia at the World Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In 2018, the defender played for Inter Milan, where he stayed for another season after the Cup. Then he moved to Jiangsu, China. In 2021, he left Asia to return to São Paulo, after 10 years of his departure. Soon after his return, he was champion of the Campeonato Paulista. At the World Cup four years ago, Miranda was a starter in five matches and played every minute.

4 of 14 Miranda in training with the National Team at the World Cup — Photo: Pedro Miranda/Mowa Press

A year after the World Cup in Russia, the left-back left Atletico Madrid, where he played for eight of his last nine seasons in Europe, and returned to Brazil to play for Flamengo. Among other titles, he won two Brazilian Championships (2019 and 2020) and one Libertadores, also in 2019. Filipe Luís was a starter in two World Cup games, against Serbia and Mexico.

5 of 14 Filipe Luís on the field against Serbia at the World Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Fernandinho (Athletico-PR)

Raised in the Hurricane itself, the midfielder returns to Brazil after 17 years – he spent the last nine at Manchester City, including the period when he went to the Cup. Fernandinho signed until the end of 2024 and talks about ending his career at the club. The player played in five matches in the World Cup, starting in the elimination to Belgium.

6 of 14 Lukaku, from Belgium, protects the ball from Fernandinho, from Brazil — Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

At the time of the Cup, the midfielder played for Barcelona, ​​but returned to Guangzhou Evergrande shortly after the tournament in Russia. He also had a brief spell at Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, in 2021. For this season, Corinthians agreed to return the player after almost nine years. However, he is currently recovering from a ligament injury in his left knee. During the 2018 World Cup, Paulinho started every match.

7 of 14 Paulinho in Brazil vs Serbia for the World Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Renato Augusto (Corinthians)

The midfielder spent five and a half years at Beijing Guoan, from China, including the period in which he was called up by Tite for the Cup. In mid-2021, he agreed to return to Corinthians, precisely where he had left for Asian football. Renato Augusto was on the field three times in Russia, always coming in in the second half.

8 of 14 Renato Augusto scored in Brazil's elimination against Belgium — Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Then a Chelsea player in 2018, the attacking midfielder settled with rivals Arsenal two years later. After a season with the Gunners, he terminated his contract and was free to agree to return to the team in which he was revealed and had left 14 years earlier. During the Cup, Willian participated in all five games of the campaign.

9 of 14 Willian on the field at the World Cup in Russia — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

A Shakhtar player at the time of the World Cup, the striker remained at the club for another three years, until the end of his contract. After 11 years in Ukraine, eight of them in the same team, the player returned to Inter last season. At the World Cup in Russia, however, Taison did not enter the field.

10 of 14 Taison in training with the Brazilian National Team — Photo: Pedro Martins/MoWa Press

Arrascaeta (Uruguay – Flamengo)

Seven years ago in Brazil, the midfielder was called up during what would be his last season at Cruzeiro. The following year, Arrascaeta was hired by Flamengo, playing an important role in the titles of the team led by Jorge Jesus. For Uruguay in 2018, he started in his debut, but lost place and played just one more game.

11 of 14 Arrascaeta was called up by Uruguay for the World Cup – Photo: Juan Carlos Ulate / Reuters

Carlos Sanchez (Uruguay – Santos)

Shortly after the Cup, the midfielder left Monterrey, where he stayed for two seasons, to settle with Santos. Sánchez remains to this day at Peixe, albeit with little space. In Russia, the player played in three games, one as a starter.

12 of 14 Carlos Sánchez in Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia – Photo: Reuters

Gabriel Mercado (Argentina – Inter)

The right-back and defender played at Sevilla in 2018 and worked with Jorge Sampaoli, Argentina’s coach at the Cup. After another season in Spain, he transferred to Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, where he stayed for two years, until he settled with Inter. Mercado participated in three matches in the Cup and scored one goal, in the elimination to France in the round of 16.

13 of 14 Gabriel Mercado scored a goal in the Russian Cup — Photo: AFA/Disclosure

Cristian Pavón (Argentina – Atlético-MG)

In agreement with Galo, the striker played for Boca Juniors in 2018. The following year, he was loaned to Los Angeles Galaxy. After a year and a half in the United States, he returned to Bombonera. Now, about to end his contract with the Argentine club, he will come to Brazil. Pavón played all four of Argentina’s matches in the Cup, starting against France.